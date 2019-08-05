Jimmye D. Newman, of Paris, Texas passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 83 years of age.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1935, in Tyler, Texas, the son of Vivian (Bill) Bernard Newman and Opal Rae Collins Newman.
Jimmye honorably served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1962. He met and later married Mary Ann Carlile on Aug. 22, 1955, in Hugo, Oklahoma.
Then in 1973, he received two Doctorate Degrees, one in Religious Studies and the other in Psychology. He was also the owner/operator of Newman Real Estate and Insurance and a member of NAR, TAR, Paris Board of Realtor, NRA, and TSRA. Serving his Lord and Savior as a minister of the gospel he served at College Street Church of Christ, Westwood Church of Christ and more recently he and Mary Ann attended Lamar Avenue Church of Christ.
He leaves his bride of 63 years, Mary Ann; their son, Stephen and his wife, Marisa Newman, of Aledo, Texas; and their daughter, Brenda and her husband, Ike Jewett, of Paris, Texas; his brother, Dean Newman and his wife, Jane, of Jackson, Missouri; grandchildren, Michelle, Lauren, Erick, Christian, Caleb and Noah; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Elijah.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., prior to service time.
