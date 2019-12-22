Good morning, Red River Valley!
Areas of dense fog were expected to develop overnight, reducing visibility to one-quarter of a mile in some areas, but it will dissipate to make way for a cool, dry Sunday. But before we get to that point, the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Fannin, Lamar and Delta counties, in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m., while the Tulsa office issued the advisory for Choctaw County to be in effect from midnight to noon.
When the fog does finally head out, sunny skies should help boost today's high to around 51 degrees, which is near normal for mid-December. Skies will remain mostly clear heading into tonight as the low falls to around 34.
With a clear sky and winds from the south, Monday will give us a warm, sunny start to the Christmas week. The high will be around 62, with Christmas Eve getting even warmer to around 68 degrees.
So, hold off on morning travel plans if there's fog in your area, but there's no reason not to enjoy what will become a beautiful Sunday!
