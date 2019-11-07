Ellyn Polzin Purdy, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 3, in Fort Worth, with her family at her side.
A private celebration of life will be held in lieu of a service.
Ellyn was born on May 11, 1928, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the youngest of three children of Herbert and Ethel Polzin.
She studied art at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where she met her husband, Kendall Ford Purdy, whom she married in 1949. Together with their three children, the couple was transferred to many US locations and Australia during Kendall’s employment with the Campbell Soup Company. In 1989 they retired from Paris, Texas, to be near family in Fort Worth. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage before Kendall passed away in 2013.
Ellyn was a loving wife, mother and grandma, who taught her children and grandchildren the love of reading and shared her joy of gardening, nature and art, especially Impressionist paintings. She was deeply devoted to her family.
Dearest Mom and Grandma, in your words, “we love you so.”
Ellyn was preceded in death by her husband, Kendall Purdy; her son, Kyle Purdy.
Survivors are, daughters, Bronwyn Purdy Rew and husband, Vernon and Jeryl Purdy Tracy; grandson, Nicholas Rew and wife, Lauren Power; granddaughters, Taylor Church and husband, Clint, Emily Rew and Caroline Purdy; and great-grandchildren, Lola Church and Ford Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.