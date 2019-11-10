Chisum ISD will consid- er casting votes for Delta and Lamar counties’ bal- lots for appraisal district board of directors 2020- 21 term at their meeting Monday night.
The district will also discuss enrollment num- bers, construction updates and the superintendent evaluation. They will also approve the parent involvement policy and wellness policy; discuss and consider procedures for public testimony from House Bill 2840; and hold a public hearing to discuss the district’s Financial Integrating Rating System score.
Chisum school board meets at 5:45 p.m. at 3250 S. Church St.
