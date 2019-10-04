Jay Allen Barker took his first breath here on earth on the beautiful island of Guam, on March 23, 1962 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 1, 2019, at the age of 57.
Jay loved to be in or near the water. He loved to swim, surf, scuba dive and fish. He loved to work with his hands. Whether it be on computers, fixing any and everything, or woodworking in his shop. Jay was extremely talented and from the time he started to walk he loved to be busy. But his favorite things were talking on the phone twice a week with his Dad, for hours, spending time with his precious grandchildren, being with his soulmate and learning more about his Jesus. Jay accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior when he was nine years old. None of us are perfect and Jay had his struggles through his life and dealt with a lot of pain, but in the last few months of his life, he had developed a closer walk with Jesus. He had fallen in love with his Lord all over again. This should tell us all a little something about this life that we are living, in these earthly vessels, don’t waste a moment of it. Jay got his priorities straight. If you are reading this, he would want you to do the same. Don’t waste a day. If you already know Jesus fall a little deeper in love with him today, if you don’t know him, talk to a pastor. Don’t wait, life is so very short! Jay would tell you that knowing Jesus is worth it!
He is survived by the love of his life, Nita Gail Barker, they had been married for 39 years. He had two daughters that were his heart, Diana Michelle, 37, and Mindi Nicole, 36. Jay had five grandchildren that were his world. All you had to do was mention their names and he would light up like the sun! Hailey, Abby, Charlie, James and Kylie loved their Grampy so very much. His legacy of love and compassion will live on through each one of them. His mother and father, Ron and Sharon Barker, of Covington, Georgia; brother, Rocky Barker and wife, Gwen, of Buchanan, Georgia; brother, Rick Barker and wife, April, of Social Circle, Georgia; and his baby sister, Karey Johnson and husband, Gary, of Minden, Lousianna; nieces and nephews, Josh Barker and wife, Lori and son, Dillon, Jennie Martinand husband, Chad and children, Korbin and Addy, Ryan Hunt and Heather and daughter, Hannah, Micah Johnson and Emilee Johnson.
He will be missed greatly by each and every one of us, but we do not mourn like those who have no hope, because we will all be together for eternity.
Jay lived in Roxton, Texas and attended First Baptist Church Roxton.
But don’t let this obituary fool you, because Jay is more alive today than he ever has been!
A celebration of Jay’s life will be held at First Baptist Church Roxton on Saturday, Oct., 5, 2019, with Dr Gary W. Johnson and Chuey Potter presiding.
