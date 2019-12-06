The Outreach Ministry of First Christian Church is again expanding its service to the community by adding a meal for the homeless to its regular first Saturday of the month breakfast for first responders.
“After we serve our regular breakfast for first responders, we are going to regroup and take a lunch over to City Square Paris at Oak Park Methodist Church,” Outreach Ministry chairman Ronnie Nutt said.
This week’s breakfast for first responders, served from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m., features pancakes and sausage, orange juice and coffee from Paris Coffee Co.
“December is a special month as we will give each first responder a book relating to their first responder work and stress, mini screwdriver set for their work and an American Flag lapel pin to wear with pride,” Nutt said.
Meal service at City Square Paris, 2515 Bonham St., is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. This month’s meal includes ham and cheese sandwiches, potato chips, fried pies, tea and water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.