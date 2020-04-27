T.G. Givens took its weekly virtual field trip to the Endangered Ark Foundation in Hugo, Oklahoma, to visit the elephants as part of their study on zoo animals. They were able to interact with Delrita, one of 14 elephants at the Endangered Ark Foundation.
Delrita weighs almost 9,000 pounds and is 40-something years old.
They were able to show the students virtually how they give their elephants pedicures to help take care of their feet and help extend their lifespan. Delrita gave them a foot print that is going to be displayed in the Discovery Center at T.G. Givens.
Since they were live, students were able to ask questions. Remington Sullivan asked, “If elephants got shots?” and “How do they sleep?” Visit T.G. Givens Early Childhood Center Facebook page to watch the video and find the answers to the questions and more.
The Endangered Ark Foundation is planning an Open House on June 13 if they are able to be open at that time. All 14 elephants will be available at the event.
