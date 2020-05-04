Good morning, Red River Valley!
Would you believe me if I told you it'll be sunny today? It might be hard to believe with all this pre-dawn rain and thunder going on, but I promise you, the forecast calls for a gradual clearing of showers and clouds for a sunny day with a high near 74.
In the wake of the storm activity, winds will come from the north at 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That activity will calm as we get toward evening and as winds shift to come from the east southeast. Tonight will be clear with a low near 51.
Wednesday promises more sun and a high of 77. Winds will shift again to come from the north, and that's why we're seeing these lower temperature days compared to late last week. That cool, dry air saps a few degrees out of what could easily be mid to high 80s.
Tomorrow night is forecast as clear with a low around 55.
Storm chances return Thursday night, up to 70%. There will be a low potential for a couple of strong to severe storms in North Texas, so stay tuned to the weather Thursday afternoon as we get a clearer picture of what the set up will look like. The National Weather Service says not everyone will see rain from this system.
Wait for the rain to clear, then enjoy your Tuesday!
