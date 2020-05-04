Today Forecast.jpg
The morning will start off cloudy, but skies will clear from north to south as the day progresses. Breezy conditions can be expected, with sustained winds of 15-20 mph and gusts to near 25 mph forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today, which is about 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday's high, and 5-10 degrees below normal.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Early Morning.jpg
Here's a look at the next few hours this morning. A cod front will send breezy and cooler conditions through area, while isoalted storms capable of small hail conitnue to shift eastward towards Southeast Texas.

Would you believe me if I told you it'll be sunny today? It might be hard to believe with all this pre-dawn rain and thunder going on, but I promise you, the forecast calls for a gradual clearing of showers and clouds for a sunny day with a high near 74.

In the wake of the storm activity, winds will come from the north at 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That activity will calm as we get toward evening and as winds shift to come from the east southeast. Tonight will be clear with a low near 51.

Wednesday promises more sun and a high of 77. Winds will shift again to come from the north, and that's why we're seeing these lower temperature days compared to late last week. That cool, dry air saps a few degrees out of what could easily be mid to high 80s.

Tomorrow night is forecast as clear with a low around 55.

Storm chances return Thursday night, up to 70%. There will be a low potential for a couple of strong to severe storms in North Texas, so stay tuned to the weather Thursday afternoon as we get a clearer picture of what the set up will look like. The National Weather Service says not everyone will see rain from this system.

Wait for the rain to clear, then enjoy your Tuesday!

Next Cold Front.jpg
The next strong cold front will arrive late Thursday night and Friday morning. While the severe weather potential doesn't appear very high with this system, there is at least a low threat for strong storms mainly near the Red River. Much cooler air will follow this frontal passage.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.