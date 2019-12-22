Here’s a thumbs up, thumbs down conundrum: Do you give a thumbs down to the area’s increasing rate of hunger or a thumbs up to the nonprofit organization whose sole mission is to provide nourishment to those who might not otherwise be able to afford it? Being optimists, we chose the latter.
At 23%, Lamar County experiences the highest rate of food insecurity among the 13 counties in the U.S. Department of Agriculture North Texas Region. Fannin County has the second-highest rate at 20.9%. This year, the Downtown Food Pantry in Paris gave out 2,600,845 pounds of food — the most in its history, executive director Allan Hubbard said. The pantry’s work and the work of its volunteers are deserving of a thumbs up for their direct help where it’s needed most.
Also receiving a thumbs up this week is Chisum, Paris and North Lamar ISDs.
Roxton ISD was merged into Chisum ISD, a challenging task no doubt. But a Malnory, McNeal and Co. accountant this week commended Chisum officials on the district’s “very unusual” audit, which reflected the districts’ assets as two separate entities as well as one district post-merger.
Meanwhile, Paris trustees this week approved a $3.5 million contract to complete safety upgrades at Crockett Intermediate and Paris Junior High. Both schools pre-date the now commonplace safety measures, and upgrading the campuses will mean better student safety when school returns in the fall.
And five North Lamar students have committed to serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. It’s an honorable next step after high school, and the entire community should wish them well as they boldly step up to defend this nation.
A thumbs down this week goes to the 201 of the 254 county election offices — including Lamar, Fannin, Delta and Red River counties — whose sites are not secure. The discovery was made by the League of Women Voters, which did the research after hackers locked county officials out of their own networks and demanded as much as $2.5 million for access. While local offices undergo annual inspection, more should be done to prevent this a catastrophe waiting to happen.
