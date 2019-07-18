Fire and Rescue

JULY 17 to JULY 18
Trash Fire
10:36 to 10:49 p.m., 35 S. Plaza.
First Responder-Paris
6:13 to 6:31 a.m., 1626 Maple St.
7:23 to 7:37 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
7:25 to 7:59 a.m., 2345 40th St. SE.
10:45 to 10:50 a.m., 200 13th St. SE.
12:27 to 12:37 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
12:52 to 1:24 p.m., 1055 Cardinal Lane.
2:32 to 2:42 p.m., 1140 12th St. SE.
2:41 to 3 p.m., 1226 Clarksville St.
6:18 to 6:47 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
5:26 a.m., FR 2820/CR 33100.
Out of Service
9:08 to 9:33 a.m., Station One.
