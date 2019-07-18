Great morning, Red River Valley! Or at least it will be if we can stay cool enough to not need any more heat advisories.
Most of us will do just that with a regional high of about 94 degrees under beautifully sunny skies. Although a slight weakness in the high pressure system that's propped up our recent high temperatures is expected to temper the heat index value to about 102 for most of the region, the National Weather Service office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has issued a heat advisory for Choctaw County to be in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. The expectation there is for the heat index value to reach between 105 and 110 degrees.
Expect conditions to be hot and muggy today as 10 to 15 mph winds from the south continue to bring Gulf moisture into the region. Gusts today could be as fast as 20 mph, according to the forecast.
If these conditions suit you, you'll be happy to hear there won't be much change through the weekend. Friday through Sunday each have an expected high of about 93 degrees with nothing but sun in the sky. Every night, including tonight, should be mostly clear with a low around 75 degrees.
Regardless of whether there's a heat advisory, be smart if you plan to work outside today. Stay hydrated. Check on elderly neighbors and pets, and take frequent breaks in the shade. This is going to be a great Thursday!
