Happy New Year, Red River Valley!
Central Texas, rather than here, was the focal point for any light rain that fell Wednesday, leaving our region dry, cloudy and feeling quite seasonal. Still, we carried a 20% chance for showers overnight, and that chance will continue throughout the day today.
Regardless of whether it rains, today will be cloudy with a high near 62. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20. Rain chances fall out for the afternoon, then return to 20% between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. as the low falls to around 44. Winds will die down overnight, too.
A mostly cloudy Friday also will carry a small chance for sprinkles. As winds shift to come from the north, our high will top out around 54. It'll be gusty day Friday with sustained wind speeds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20.
Clouds are likely to stick around Friday night as the low falls to 34. Gusts will continue through the night, so be sure to batten down the hatches.
After that, we'll have a few days of sun and seasonal temperatures to get us into the first full week of the year.
