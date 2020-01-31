COOPER — Though in the end it wasn’t necessary, after a student received a bomb threat via social media on Thursday, Cooper's high/middle school evacuated.
“It was a very orderly evacuation,” Delta County Sheriff Rickey Smith said. “In retrospect, it wasn’t necessary, but they made the right call.”
Now believed to be a hoax, Smith said a student received a Snapchat video that said “making a bomb. I’m going to get the people that have been making fun of me.” The student notified an adult of the threat, and the authorities, who took action and got the suspect in custody. Cooper ISD evacuated the high/middle school students to Cooper Elementary School, and agreed to cancel school for Friday as well to give students and faculty a rest and to help combat recent illnesses.
“Cooper ISD is grateful for the tremendous support from law enforcement,” the school district posted to its Facebook page. “At this time, our Delta Co. Sheriff’s Office and state officials are confident they have apprehended the subject, and that the subject poses absolutely no threat to local students or school buildings.
“Thank you for your patience and diligence as we strive to take the best possible care of all students and staff.
"Law enforcement has thoroughly investigated today's concern, finding no threats related to Cooper ISD or our students. Though our buildings and students have been cleared, we recognize the stress involved after two unrelated rumors this week.”
Though police believe the threat to be a hoax, Smith said that making the threat is still an offense. The student received the message at noon, he said, and then his office was notified.
“We went in and interviewed the girl. In the process, they received the message ‘I’m on my way,’” Smith said. “They (Cooper ISD officials) made the decision to evacuate (to the elementary school). We were able to find the phone number, email and IP address. We were able to ping the phone in Commerce and coordinate with them (Commerce police).”
The Department of Public Safety sent over their investigative and criminal divisions to help, and were able to identify who sent the message.
“They were enrolled at Commerce ISD but absent that day,” Smith said.
The same message had been sent to a Commerce student, he confirmed, and police are still investigating.
“I have not confirmed this, but I believe a number of people at different schools got the message,” he said. “They were friends online, friends through Snapchat.”
After the threat had been called in and the students evacuated, Smith said his office called the Garland Bomb Squad and the Frisco bomb squad, who have a bomb-sniffing dog.
“They came, and we cleared the school here,” he said. “The assistance we received was outstanding.”
Also on scene to help were the Cooper Volunteer Fire Service, the Delta County EMS and DPS officers.
Smith also said the school did an excellent job with the evacuation, moving everyone in an orderly, calm fashion and, though it was a hoax, made the right call to close the school.
“I do want to commend the school,” he said.
Cooper ISD will resume school on Monday.
