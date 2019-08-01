Classic cars, shopping, ice cream and a chance to win prizes are on tap Friday night as the Paris Downtown Association presents its third Ice Cream Social.
Activity begins at 4 p.m. when downtown shopping gets in high gear and antique car enthusiasts gather around the Plaza, eager to show off their prized possessions.
“It’s a fun time,” classic car enthusiast Bobby Slagle said. “People who come around to see our cars love to reminisce about cars they have owned, and we just like to talk about what we have done to our cars.”
Glee Emmite of the Paris Downtown Association urged participation.
“It’s free, and it’s family oriented,” Emmite said. “It’s an opportunity to move about in downtown, do a little shopping and cool off with ice cream treats.”
For every $10 spent at participating stores, shoppers are entered in a Downtown Dollars drawing with $100 as first prize, $50 as second prize and a back-to-school backpack and lunch box as third prize.
Stores participating include Belle Ame, Street Eats, CBDParis, Spanglers, Paris Baby, Itsy Bitsy Spider, Hickory Street Emporium, Southern Glam’d, Coronado Honey Bee, Peoples Bank, Belle Vie, Olive Paris, paristexas.gifts, South Main Iron, Voyager Apparel, Remember When, Tresor de Paris, Smokin’ Hot and Soho.
