The Greater Paris District Women Department will hold its Christmas Service at 7 p.m. today at Freedom Tabernacle Church of God In Christ, 901 W. Kaufman St.
Speaker is Deborah Nunley of Overcomers COGIC.
Pastor Supt. Bruce Rollerson is pastor at Freedom Tabernacle COGIC. Call 903-737-8678.
