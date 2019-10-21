Guy Lynn Hicks, 61, of Paris, died at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of cremation arrangements.
Guy was born on Aug. 12, 1958, in Paris, to Royce B. and Pauline Carpenter Hicks.
He graduated from North Lamar High School and Paris Junior College. Mr. Hicks was employed at Choctaw Global Defense Corporation in Hugo and was a member of the Assembly of God.
Survivors include his five siblings, Wanda Downs and husband, Odea, of Sumner, Larry Don Hicks, Charles Hicks and wife, Delilah and Eddie Hicks, all of Paris and Sheryl Fendley and husband, Stanley, of Sumner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be made to the Hicks family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
