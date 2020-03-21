Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today should offer a small break from the rainy season as the forecast calls for a partly sunny day with a high near 61 thanks to high pressure over the region. But rain chances ramp back up to 90% for tonight, mainly after 10 p.m., and then some patch fog after 3 a.m. to go along with some gusty east winds as fast as 20 mph. The low should be around 48.
Rain chances are somewhat varied for Sunday but remain low at 20% to 30% as some isolated showers may pop up. Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday, and that warming trend will continue into next week, as do the rain low rain chances.
I'd say get out and enjoy the day, but we all know that's not advised at this time. So, stay home, stay healthy and have a good Saturday!
