City-sponsored Covid-19 antibody testing remains on hold, and an order for additional blood test kits has been canceled following the outbreak of virus cases at Paris Healthcare Center, according to Paris Mayor Steve Clifford.
“We have to get through these acute outbreaks before we can resume public testing,” Clifford said late last week. “And, from what we have learned in recent days, the tests are producing too many false negative results.”
The Paris-Lamar County Health Department is reporting 68 Covid-19 diagnoses, with seven travel-related cases and 61 community spread cases. District director Gina Prestridge said 49 of the cases are associated with Paris Healthcare Center staff and patients. Additionally, the health district is monitoring 52 people. Six of the confirmed cases have recovered, and one person has died from the virus.
Clifford canceled a remaining yet-to-be delivered order of 3,500 out of 5,000 kits from a San Diego, California, firm, leaving the city with less than the 1,500 kits delivered at a cost of $37,500. He said more kits could be ordered later, probably at a lower cost.
“There will be a place for the antibody tests at a later time, but right now I felt the potential for harm far outweighed the benefits because asymptomatic people might think they are not spreading the virus when they actually are.”
The health district used some of the kits when roughly 20 people were tested April 23 in advance of public testing that was scheduled to begin Tuesday. News then came of confirmed cases at Paris Healthcare Center. The health department used additional antibody tests early last week to gain information about the tests at the same time the department performed Covid-19 nasal swab tests on nursing home patients and employees, Clifford said.
“The antibody testing gave us a lot of good information,” Clifford said. “What it told us was we did not need to be using the antibody test to diagnose anybody because the experience we had was that early IgM antibodies had not been produced in any of the people we tested.”
Clifford explained nursing home patients and employees most likely caught the virus within days of one another. Most were in the asymptomatic stage when tests were performed. Although swab tests resulted in positive results, those tested with antibody tests came back negative with no early IgM antibodies.
“The tests will be good later on for people who want to know if they have had the disease and have developed IgG antibodies, which may or may not offer immunity,” Clifford said. “Immunity to the virus is something nobody knows right now because we just do not know enough about this virus.”
Dr. A.J. Hashmi, who early on helped the city find an antibody test production laboratory, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that antibody testing is important.
“If one has active IgM antibodies, it reflects a recent or ongoing infection,” he posted. “The community will benefit from knowing about such individuals so they can quarantine themselves to save the community and their family members by taking precautions.”
Instructions that came with the city’s antibody test states there is a seven-day window when a person may be infected but no IgM antibodies are present. IgM antibody production is thought to begin after seven days and begins to disappear during the recovery period, about 21 days into the illness. IgG antibodies, which indicate possible immunity, begin to produce 14 days into the illness and continue in the blood long after recovery.
“If you have a positive test with IgG antibodies, you can be considered as someone recovered or recovering from the infection, besides being a potential donor of plasma to very sick patients,” Hashmi said. “Finally, if the test is negative, it tells you that you are at risk for getting the infection and should exercise precautions.”
Hashmi reiterated his belief in community antibody testing.
“To add further Covid antibody testing is very beneficial information for tracking the progression of disease in our community,” he said.
Assuming no change by Paris City Council to the availability of antibody testing should the drive-thru program resume, testing would take place at the Justiss Elementary School parking lot, 401 18th St. NW to anyone who pays $25 by credit or debit card and registers on the city website at paristexas.gov or through a call center at the Paris Police Department. Testing has not yet been rescheduled, and neither the website or call center are active.
