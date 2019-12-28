The Paris Deb Committee is seeking applications from high school seniors for the 30th Paris Deb Scholarship event.
“It’s that time of the year when the Paris Deb Comittee invites high school girls to earn money towards a college schoarship and also demonstrate their talents,” said Joan Mathis, committee member. “Each participant and her parents are asked to attend one of the orientation sessions.”
Orientation sessions are scheduled for noon, Jan. 4, 4 p.m., Jan. 5, noon Jan. 11 and 4 p.m., Jan. 12, at Mt. Zion United Methosidst Church, 768 2nd St.
For more infoamrion, contact the Paris Debs president, Stephanie Brown Lee, at 903-249-3774, or Mary Mims, vice president, at 903-272-6905.
