Good morning, Red River Valley!
Well, that escalated quickly, didn't it? There's not a great deal of change in the forecast from yesterday, and there won't be for the next week as the area remains under a stalled high pressure system.
Today's high is forecast at about 96 degrees with a heat index value between 105 and 107 degrees. We should have mostly sunny skies and a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 77.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Delta, Fannin and Lamar counties, in effect through 7 p.m. today. Red River County's heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m., and Choctaw County's heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. today.
Stay cool and hydrated, and check on neighbors. Have a great Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.