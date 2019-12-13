At 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Paris police stopped a vehicle for having expired registration in the 2200 block of E. Price Street.The driver was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Bonham.
A passenger, 31-year-old Amber Nicole Sims of Paris had in her possession 11 debit/credit cards that did not belong to her or in her name. Sims was arrested and charged with fraud by possession of or use of credit or debit cards.
She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. Online records this morning did not list her among the jail’s inmates.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested six people Thursday.
