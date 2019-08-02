With no guarantees, an author, screenwriter and film director from South Carolina, temporarily left her husband, moved herself, a coffee machine and a Vita-mix to Paris, where she purchased what she refers to as “the sweetest home ever”— all because of the drive, passion and generosity she found in the four corners of our fair city when she visited last June.
Paris gained an asset when Lisa Mikitarian fell in love with the area and decided to move here to become executive director for the Paris Texas Film Office, a newly formed nonprofit organization charged with planning a film festival in April 2020, but, just as importantly, highlighting all the ways Paris is in a great position for attracting and benefitting from the growing trend of producing films outside of Hollywood.
That’s ironic as that’s exactly where Lisa was born — her mother worked for CBS Studios in the accounting department. Quite naturally, Lisa became interested in film and storytelling at an early age, although she took a detour when she graduated from high school one week and joined the U.S. Army the next. It was at the Defense Language Institute she met her husband, Sam. After a couple of overseas assignments, they returned to the states, and settled in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley to raise a family where they lived for 25 years before moving a couple of years ago to Charleston, South Carolina, to be near Sam’s aging mother.
Lisa’s connection to the film industry has included directing several short films, before writing, directing and producing “Spent,” a feature film released in 2017. She also has a collection of short stories, “Her Safari: Snapshots Along the Way,” published in 2011. Lisa is now teamed with Noor Naghmi, a film producer whose dream is to retire in Paris. Naghmi is CEO of Paris Texas Film Office, and he envisions “bringing Hollywood to Paris.”
As excited as Lisa is about the film festival, she says, “It’s really the tip of the iceberg of what the PTFO hopes to accomplish.” And, as excited as she is about bringing film production to Paris, there’s something that is even closer to her heart, namely the Paris Film Club for junior high students that will connect young and old, from many walks of life, and which Lisa plans to get up and running this year. When asked if film offices in other cities have a similar organization, Lisa’s eyes brightened as she explained she didn’t know of any; her idea came from years of “accidentally” finding herself in a time and place where she could serve people by drawing them together.
Being the supporter of youth that I am, I asked her for more information about the film club. She was more than willing to talk about it. In fact, she has prepared a concept paper outlining her plans.
“In the film industry, no one makes a movie alone,” she began the concept paper. “It is said that making a film is like having 20 artists standing before a blank canvas, each with a brush to make their individual strokes that contribute to the whole — a perfect vehicle for community building, and community service.”
With the statement in mind, Lisa said the film club will give students from throughout the county the opportunity to not only learn about film-making, but to interact with one another as they build a Living History Archive for Paris. After learning the basics, club members will interview older residents with each member of a team assigned a position — director, cinematographer, lighting, sound — switching roles after each interview. Then after learning editing skills — making a rough cut, sound design, music, colorization and credits — students will edit their films. A presentation/reception/recognition night would be planned for viewing.
Hopefully, others in the community will become excited about this new adventure and join me in helping the Paris, Texas Film Office get off the ground with a donation of any size. Contact Lisa at mikitarian.lisa@gmail.com or James Wyatt, the president of the Paris Texas Film Office, at james@1ststreetmedia.com for more information.
