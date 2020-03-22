Gosh, I sure do wish there was something to write about this week.
Oh, right. Coronavirus.
Well, I’ve spent the last week locked away in my home with my wife and three children in self-quarantine after returning from eastern Pennsylvania for a family funeral. As it turns out, virtually everywhere we stopped became a hot spot for COVID-19, and because I touched numerous truck stop doors, gas pump handles and other surfaces, I thought it best to follow health officials’ guidelines to simply stay home to protect others with weaker immune systems.
Our work at The Paris News can be done almost entirely off-site through smartphones, Chromebooks and laptops. The only thing I couldn’t do was help build pages until our publisher brought my work MacBook and left it on my porch.
If everything has gone well, most readers will have had no idea I’ve been out of the office or that we’re short-staffed at the moment. There’s nothing like covering five counties during a pandemic and being down two positions. I can’t thank the editorial staff and freelance writer Kareyn Hellmann enough for their hard work this week — together we’ve put out 93 locally written stories by noon Friday to help cover the pandemic, and other stories like flooding rivers, solar energy project construction and a new downtown plan.
All of our news about the coronavirus has been offered for free online because we know the importance of having quick access to trusted and accurate information, especially in a fluid situation like this. The time ahead will be challenging because businesses ordered to temporarily close or offer reduced services are likely to temporarily stop advertising, and that is the lifeblood of local newspapers. Subscriptions help, but the paper is sold for a fraction of the cost of producing it. But where there’s a will, there’s a way, and we look forward to the community emerging from this situation stronger than before.
A silver lining in all this is increasing awareness of HIPPA protections and open record and open meeting laws. When Fannin County reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case, there were demands for more information about the patient. Similar demands were made when Lamar County reported its first case a day later. So, Fannin County Judge Randy Moore laid it out Friday: “Health care providers may not report to the media and general public specific information about ‘identifiable patients’ and ‘specific information about treatment,’ including ‘tests, test results or details of a patient’s illness … without the patient’s written authorization.’”
While government officials work overtime to manage the situation, they’re still tasked with conducting certain business. With Americans warned against gatherings larger than 10 people, Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday temporarily suspended the portion of the Texas Open Meetings Act that guarantees the public access to and participation in government meetings. That allows Texas governments like county commissioners, school boards and city councils to conduct their business by phone or video conference.
“Meetings must still have a 72-hour written notice online with a public toll-free, dial-in number or a free-of-charge video conference link; an online copy of agendas; means for public participation, like two-way audio or video; and public access to recordings of the meetings,” The Texas Tribune reported.
It’ll be important for every citizen to keep an eye on this and make sure it’s not abused or that agencies don’t put other roadblocks in the way of public information, like the FBI has. A notice on the FBI’s Freedom of Information/Privacy Acts website says it’s no longer accepting electronic requests for information because of coronavirus. Instead, people are directed to file requests via standard mail.
That’s right — at a time when our government leaders have encouraged the use of digital connections over the physical world, the FBI says not us. Send us a letter.
Whether you’re quarantined or not, now’s a good time to brush up on what information governments must release, what information it can’t and what you can do to hold it accountable. At least it’ll give you something to do after your Netflix watch list runs dry.
