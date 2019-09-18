Gabbi Wood, a junior at Prairiland High School, is serving as the Texas State Beta president for the 2019-20 school year.
Wood was elected at the state convention in Grapevine in February, and she was subsequently invited to run for nationals in June in Oklahoma City. She was honored to be able to attend a leadership conference in Washington, D.C.
This year’s role as state president will be her second as she also served during her seventh-grade year in Jr. Beta.
Throughout her journey as junior and senior president, Wood has been given the opportunity to meet many people and travel to many different states. Her trips have included New York, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Jersey, Georgia and Washington, D.C. The most memorable moments while in Washington include being a part of a ceremony of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, visiting the Washington Monument and getting to meet with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Wood hopes to travel to many more state conventions throughout her time of serving.
She is the daughter of Cory and Dee Wood of Paris, and the granddaughter of William and Debbie Wood of Paris, Gerald and Mickey Reed of Clarksville, and Lynda Goff of Blossom.
