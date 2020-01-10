Sarah Emma Bowers Wilson, 89, of Paris, died at 6:48 s.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jim Millsap officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Sarah was born on May 8, 1930, in Sumner, to Martin and Lorene Holman Bowers.
She graduated from Paris High School and married Johnny William Wilson on Sept. 18, 1948, in Paris. He died on Aug. 25, 1996.
Mrs. Wilson was a sales clerk for several variety stores including Winns and retired from JCPenney. She attended Paris Church of God.
Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Berry and husband, Larry; son-in-law, Rick Coplin; seven grandchildren, Larry “Shorty” Berry and wife, Jill, John Berry and wife, Stacey, Johnetta Fahrow and husband, Jason, Camey Boyer and husband, Mickey, Angie Miranda and husband, Javier, Kristi Martin and husband, Ricky and Kevin Berry; 22 great-grandchildren; 10
great-great-grandchildren; four nieces; and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Kay Coplin; her parents; and her brother and his wife, Roy Geron “Bozo” and Emily Bowers.
Online condolences may be made to the Wilson family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
