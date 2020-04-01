BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners are preparing a “shelter in place” order as regional coronavirus cases continue to rise.
In a Tuesday teleconference meeting, the commissioners scheduled a 3 p.m. meeting today to finalize the declaration that’s expected to take effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight.
Expanding on the county’s state of disaster declaration already in place, effective Tuesday afternoon, commissioners ordered anyone who is sick or experiencing common Covid-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough or shortness of breath, to stay home. Also effective Tuesday, if anyone in a household is tested for Covid-19, “all persons in the household should stay home until test results are received,” and if anyone tests positive, “all persons in the household are hereby ordered to stay home,” the declaration states.
Additionally, the Commissioners’ Court recommended anyone 65 and older to stay home unless traveling for necessities because they are at a higher risk for severe illness with Covid-19.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore said businesses and individuals are ordered to take all necessary precautions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. To date, the county has reported two positive cases — one a 64-year-old Bonham man who was doing “excellent” when his case was reported March 18 and the second a person younger than 30 who had “a fairly rough time with flu-like symptoms,” including cough and moderate breathing difficulty, county health authority Dr. James Froelich III said Friday. Both cases were travel-related, officials said.
The proclamation is set for seven days unless renewed by the Commissioners’ Court.
Also on Tuesday, the court discussed the designation of essential employees and the implementation of a curfew.
“You need to have the essential employees named, and you need to have them listed … I think we ought to deem all county employees essential. We need to send out a letter to department heads for them to be able to just input their name of the employees, print that out and give that to their employees. Otherwise, we’re not going to have very many people at work on Thursday,” Moore said.
The judge added that all non-essential Fannin County residents should shelter in place at home.
“I think that we need to do everything in our possible ways and means to protect our citizens, kids, and everybody in the county, and I think we’ve done a great job so far. The people stay at home that can, and stuff like that,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Dean Lackey said.
“I think as leaders, we have to step up here and make smart decisions just to protect our fire department, health care workers, and everybody else in the frontlines of this pandemic,” he added.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Whitlock proposed the idea of a curfew on employees past a certain time each night. The topic was tabled for future discussion.
All the commissioners agreed it was important to take necessary precautions for hindering the spread of the coronavirus.
“I believe we’re still 30 days from getting through this issue. We are still going to hear cases. We’re going to hear people coming up with Covid-19, even in Fannin County. I think it is a horrible deal, a terrible deal, but we’re going to weather the storm like the commissioners have said. The most important thing you can do is stay clean: wash your hands; use the hand sanitizers,” Moore said.
