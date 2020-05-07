Detroit high school is planning an in-person graduation ceremony at Detroit ISD Stadium to take place on May 29.
“We wanted to keep things as close to normal as we could for our seniors, so we are keeping the pre scheduled date. If weather becomes a factor, we will have a secondary plan or date.” Kathie Thompson, Detroit ISD superintendent, said.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the district is evaluating the stadium to determine how to best protect students and their families.
“We plan to adhere to all federal and state guidelines to ensure the safety of our graduates and their families. Jonathon Lloyd, Detroit High School Principal, and his staff are reviewing the stadium to determine the best set up and number of tickets each graduate will have for family members to allow proper social distancing,” Thompson said.
For those families uncomfortable with attending the event in person or do not have tickets, a live stream will be made available.
