A gospel music festival featuring more than 25 Texas groups is coming to Love Civic Center on Friday.
The Southern Gospel Music Association of Texas presents its “Celebration of Gospel Music” at its 47th annual convention with free concerts at the civic center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Jeff & Sheri Easter Group, a celebrated group from Lincolnton, Georgia, will bring their award-winning, chart-topping gospel songs to the program on Saturday, according to association president Regina Huckaba Bestul of Paris.
“We are excited to bring our southern gospel music celebration back to Paris,” Bestus said. “The people in the Paris area have given great support to the event in previous years, and there is a great history of southern gospel music in Paris.”
The late J. Howard Rogers, of the Southernairs Quartet of Paris, was instrumental in the formation of the Southern Gospel Music Association when he and Calvin Wills of the Wills Family of Arlington organized the group in 1972. Rogers was well-known in gospel music circles, as well as a Chamber of Commerce ambassador and Kiwanis Club member in Paris for many years. Rogers promoted Southern gospel concerts in Paris, with his Southernairs Quartet singing and hosting many other artists. He was an officer of SGMA of Texas until his death. Artists expected to perform here include the Hendrix Trio, of Texarkana; Harmony Quartet, of Dallas; Psalm 100, of Sulphur Springs; Pathfinders Quartet, of Midlothian; Appointed by Grace, of Brazoria; Huckaba Family, of Irving; His Call, of Sachse; Mary Faye Jackson, of Gainesville; Earley Praises, of North Richland Hills; Mark Sargent, of Fort Worth; Heather Griffin, of Mansfield; Fellowship Road; Higher Praise, of Haltom City; Rosie O’Toole, of Sherman; Marli Humphrey, of Texarkana; Masters Touch, of Fort Worth; Dwayne Farrow, of Caddo Mills; Brand New, of Glenn Heights; Spoken For, of Richardson; The Andersons, of Mesquite; and The Vessels, of Denton.
