Frank K. Byrne passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery. The Rev. James Barnes will officiate. Mr. Byrne will lie in state on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Honey Grove, Texas.
