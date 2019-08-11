Good morning, Red River Valley!
First the year was too wet. Now it’s too hot, and there’s little relief in sight for a couple of days.
The National Weather Service has forecast a triple-digit high for most Red River Valley counties, with the forecast calling for today to be 100 degrees under sunny skies. A south wind of 5 to 10 mph is carrying Gulf moisture into the region that will make it feel very muggy, and it will crank the heat index value to 110 degrees, meteorologists warn.
“It’ll feel very hot, and with the plethora of late weekend outdoor activities likely, individuals should closely follow heat precautions and remain hydrated/cool with plenty of water,” wrote meteorologist Lamont Bain in the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion.
Those precautions include a fifth day for a heat advisory for all counties. The heat advisories for Delta, Fannin, Lamar and Red River counties has been extended to 7 p.m. tonight, with Choctaw County’s in effect from 1 to 8 p.m.
“The oppressive heat will continue into Monday and Tuesday as slightly stronger southerly flow ushers in a greater degree of low level moisture,” Bain predicted. “... heat indices may climb closer to 110 degrees for a good portion of the area. If trends continue and these 110 degree heat indices appear more plausible, excessive heat watches/warnings may be required.”
The area’s heat advisories suggest residents check on those with health problems, the elderly, young children and pets, all of whom are susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The Paris Police Department last week issued a reminder for those driving cars to check the backseat before leaving it after a 3-year-old child had been left in the Walmart parking lot by grandparents who each thought the other had the child.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water,” advisories state.
A respite may come Tuesday night as winds swing to the northeast and storm chances return. Showers could become widespread Wednesday, and that cooler northeast wind could work to bring temperatures back down to around 92.
August has already been wetter than July, according to the National Weather Service records. The Paris area received 0.73 inches of rain in July, but has already recorded 3.32 inches this month, including 1.11 inches that fell Friday. Just more than 41 inches of rain has fallen here this year, according to the records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.