SEP. 14 to SEP. 16
Paris Police Department
Mitchell Wayne Dyson, 30: Speeding, no restricted Class M license, displaying expired license plates.
James Chad Black, 22: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Patrick Alan Daigh, 27: Resisting arrest/search/warrant, possession of a controlled sub- stance penalty group 2A less than or equal to 2 ounces.
Brian Dillan Wilson, 19: Driving while intoxicated, fleeing a police officer.
Danny Caleb Wilson, 28: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Charles Edward Ausmus, 52: Driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Angel Alexcey Reynoso, 21: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Lucas Wayne Landreth, 45: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Jon Michael Yates, 37:
Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Reno Police Department
Christopher Leotis Williams, 27: Possession of drug paraphernalia, pedestrian in road- way.
Department of Public Safety
Jamal Rashad Wooten, 27: Driving while intoxicated, no liability insurance.
