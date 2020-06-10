Heath Department Photos-2.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County

The Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting two additional confirmed COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total Lamar County count to 160 since reports began in March.

Additional details will be available Thursday, according to the department.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

