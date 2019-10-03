Jerry Lynn Martin, 78, of Greenville, formerly, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019, in Greenville.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Primitive Baptist Church, 580 19th St. SW, Paris, TX, 75460, with Bro. Jimmy Stripland officiating.
Mr. Martin was born on Aug. 12, 1941, in Clarksville, Texas, to Louis Martin and Opal Barnett. He married Jeanette Ricketson on Oct. 8, 1973, in Paris, Texas. He worked for Superior Switchoard, in Paris for 17 years and a security guard for St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Paris, for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Martin, of Greenville; daughter, Jennifer Auanger and husband, Thomas, of Greenville; brother, Ellis Martin and wife, Linda, of Clarksville; grandchildren, Kassidi Hill, Evan Hill, Seth Auanger, Gavin Auanger and Jack Auanger.
He was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.