Good, but wet, morning, Red River Valley!
100% - that's our chance for rain today. Quite possibly because by 4 a.m., the region was well inside a storm system stretching from south of Abilene to Cincinnati, Ohio - it's a big line. Radar at 4:45 a.m. shows Clarksville and Paris just inside the leading edge of this system as it marches slowly east.
The rain this morning is brought to us by a strong cold front pushing its way into the region, and that's expected to settle through Central Texas by early this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Much colder temperatures will result - today's high is 57, but that temperature will fall throughout the day to about 47. It'll be windy, with sustained wind speeds around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 25.
While the National Weather Service in Dallas is expecting the region to see between three-quarters and an inch of rain, the service's office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has issued a flash flood watch for Choctaw County, in effect now until noon, after widespread showers have already brought between 1 and 4 inches of rain with another half-inch to inch possible.
Tonight will be much colder than the past few nights, with an overnight low of 36 forecast. That'll be the result of those 10 to 15 mph north winds that may gust to 25 mph as it rides in on the cold front.
Friday should see decreasing clouds, eventually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. Then we're expected to have mostly to partly cloudy skies during the weekend as the temperatures return to the low to mid-60s just ahead of another cold front that will only allow the high on Veterans Day to reach about 49 degrees.
Stay dry, and remember, turn around, don't drown. Enjoy your wet Thursday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.