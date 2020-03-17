MARCH 16 to MARCH 17
Paris Police Department
Brandy Wayne Flowers, 41: Assault causing bodily injury/Family violence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Richard Dale Stockton, 36: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Tori Lee Hunt, 24: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jimmye Denise Smith, 47: Motion to revoke/injury to a child/elder/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury.
