The Chisum ISD school board passed an agreement to pay employees in the event of school closure due to the coronavirus, according to Superintendent Tommy Chalaire.
“We approved everything on the agenda,” he said of the trustees’ Monday meeting. “It was a short meeting.”
Also on the agenda was a school closing update from Chalaire. The number of children fed through the school’s grab and go lunch program has increased.
“Our attendance goes up daily,” Chalaire said. “We are delivering meals to Roxton and set up at Roxton City Hall for pickup and grab and go at Chisum Elementary School”
He added that on Friday, the district will pack larger than the daily lunches to help feed children at home over the weekend.
“Our cafeteria staff is doing an awesome job,” Chalaire said.
To keep students learning during the extended break, the district has packets for students without internet, Chromebooks for all students with internet access and have opened up the wifi in the school’s parking lot.
“We’ve gone high tech and low tech in instructional service,” Chalaire said. “We’ve opened up the internet at the school for anyone who wants to come and park on the campus.”
