Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today and tomorrow will be the last of the mid-80s days for the week as a cold front is expected to push through the area Thursday evening, bringing with it some chances for showers.
Today will be sunny with a high of about 83. Expect a breezy day of 5 to 15 mph winds from the south southeast with gusts as high as 20 mph. Clouds will begin to roll in tonight as the low drops to about 68. Although the clouds will stick around for Thursday, expect Thursday to be a bit warmer ahead of the cold front, up to about 86.
Have a great Wednesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.