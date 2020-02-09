Local resident earns distinction at Wichita State University
Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas, has announced the names of more than 3,300 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for fall 2019.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Area students named to the Dean’s honor roll at WSU include Bailee R. Nickerson of Paris.
Local residents earn degree from Western Governors University
The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
• Roger Colson of Paris has earned a Bachelor of Science, business management degree.
• Henry Holzbog of Paris has earned an MBA, healthcare management degree.
A non-profit institute, WGU offers access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, and now serves more than 119,000 students nationwide and has more than 167,000 graduates in all 50 states.
Sam Houston State University announces fall 2019 dean’s list
The students listed on the fall 2019 dean’s list of academic honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
Area students recognized include:
• Pharceni Battle and Erin Wright from Paris; and
• Taylor White or Powderly.
