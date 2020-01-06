Fire and Rescue

JAN. 3 to JAN. 6
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:54 to 9:24 p.m., 2020 NW 19th St.
5:22 to 5:52 a.m., 3030 Wood Hollow.
11:29 a.m. to 12:19 p.m., 1324 Margaret St.
1:01 to 1:24 a.m., Margaret Street/Southeast 13th Street.
First Responder - Paris
8:12 to 8:33 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
8:28 to 8:51 a.m., 150 SE 47th St.
8:31 to 9:17 a.m., 800 SE 19th St.
9:45 to 10:07 a.m., 404 SE 19th St.
9:58 to 10:10 a.m., 1445 NE 26th St.
11:17 to 11:36 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
12:30 to 12:42 p.m., 1005 SE 28th St.
1:12 to 1:41 p.m., 710 SW 41st St.
1:49 to 2:13 p.m., 366 Bonham St.
4:05 to 4:17 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
5:15 to 5:27 p.m., 4220 Castlegate Drive.
5:41 to 5:59 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
6:08 to 6:18 p.m., 2015 Kyle Drive.
8:04 to 8:34 p.m., 4020 Morningside Drive.
8:50 to 8:58 p.m., 2220 Lamar Ave.
1:17 to 2:03 a.m., 4020 Morningside Drive.
6:15 to 6:27 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
7:46 to 8:02 a.m., 1286 SE 14th St.
7:58 to 8:17 a.m., 520 Deshong Drive.
11:31 to 11:54 a.m., 4120 Choctaw Lane.
2:49 to 2:59 p.m., 3552 Clarksville St.
4:39 to 4:46 p.m., 150 SE 47th St.
5:17 to 5:29 p.m., 3603 Lamar Ave.
7:45 to 8:02 p.m., 3920 Alpine St.
12:35 to 12:51 a.m., 1065 Johnson Woods Drive.
1:32 to 2:09 a.m., 710 Medalist Drive.
9:40 to 9:48 a.m., 1400 W Austin St.
9:57 to 10:15 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
10:32 to 10:55 a.m., 3755 NE Loop 286.
10:50 to 11:07 a.m., 3805 SE Loop 286.
2:02 to 2:08 p.m., 2183 Cherry St.
4:51 to 4:57 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
5:41 to 6:28 p.m., 1143 SE 13th St.
6:30 to 6:46 p.m., 750 N Collegiate Drive.
6:59 to 7:06 p.m., 505 Clarksville St.
7:30 to 7:49 p.m., 100 W Neagle St.
10:02 to 10:06 p.m., 1428 Clarksville St.
1:30 to 1:41 a.m., 4520 E Welch St.
5:50 to 5:59 a.m., 400 SW 4th St.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
1:49 to 2:26 p.m., 2800 NW Loop 286.
6:55 to 7:31 p.m., 1200 NE Loop 286.
Haz-Mat Incidents
3:48 to 4:13 p.m., Northeast 17th Street/Clement Road.
8:07 to 8:17 a.m., 3805 Lamar Ave.
Assist Fire Department
1:46 to 2:34 p.m., 6355 FM 1508.
