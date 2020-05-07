Paris police spoke with a complainant at the police department who reported that someone had used their debit card in two other cities in Texas on May 1 and 2, where the suspects withdrew money from the account. The complainant reported that they had not recently been to either city and was in Paris on the days of the withdrawals.
The incidents are under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested one person Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.