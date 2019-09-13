Paris police officers responding to a report of a man with a gun in the 1200 block of Cedar Street arrested Brandon Hargis on the suspicion of drug possession.
Police apprehended Hargis and were invited into a house to recover the gun in question, which was a BB gun, officers said. While in the home, police found in plain view suspected narcotics.
Hargis was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.
Hargis was not listed among the Lamar County Jail inmates this morning, according to online records.
Woman charged with exploitation of a child, theft
Paris police arrested Chasity Lockhart on Thursday on suspicion of theft and exploitation of a child after an investigation led them to believe Lockhart used a juvenile to commit retail theft.
Patrol officers responded to a reported shoplifting in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue and were told a group of people stole several items. The suspects were approached by a store employee, but they fled by entering a car with a waiting driver, police were told. The employee recognized the suspects because of prior thefts, police said.
Officers stopped the vehicle in the 6400 block of Lamar Avenue and found three adults and one juvenile. Lockhart was arrested for the theft with multiple prior convictions, as well as on several outstanding warrants for traffic and other theft-related crimes, including motion to revoke probation for thefts, police said.
She remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning, according to online records. No bond had been set on the new charges.
Police investigating theft, burglary, assault cases
Paris police officers were notified of a trailer theft in the 2100 block of West Cherry Street on Thursday. The trailer, a black 2000 model Parker brand is 18 feet long with double axles and is valued at $1,250. The investigation continues.
Police also are investigating a reported assault-family violence reported by a local health care provider. The complainant told police they had been assaulted repeated by a family member for several days. No arrests have been made.
Also under investigation is a home burglary in the 400 block of 8th Street SE. A suspect apparently entered the home through a window and took an Amazon tablet and a jar of change, police said. Evidence was gathered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 132 calls for service and arrested six people Thursday.
Log In
