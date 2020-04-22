Paris police called to a welfare concern in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue on Tuesday charged 40-year-old Jeremiah John Rater with possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Police said they were called at 10:03 p.m. about a person who had been asleep in his vehicle for more than an hour. During the investigation, police said they found Rater had prescription medication for which he did not have a prescription.
Rater was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where online records show he remained this morning without a set bond.
Burglaries under investigation
Paris police were called to a vehicle burglary in the 1800 block of Maple Avenue at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday. It was reported that the complainant possibly left the doors unlocked and a handgun was stolen from the console. The investigation continues.
And at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, a complainant reported a home burglary in the 200 block of Stone Avenue. It was reported that someone had forced open a door to a storage room and had stolen some tools.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested one person Tuesday.
