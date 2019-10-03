Police arrest man on sexual assault warrant
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found the driver, 37-year-old Stacy James Bellamy, had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with sexual assault.
Officers arrested Bellamy, who was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on bond totaling $1,500, according to online records.
Man arrested on outstanding warrants
Police arrested Matthew Kyle Sugg, 20, of Paris, in the 4300 block of Bonham Street at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday on a felony motion to revoke warrant. Officers found Sugg also had an outstanding theft warrant.
Sugg was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested 10 people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.