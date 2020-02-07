Fire and Rescue

FEB. 5 to FEB. 7
First Responder-Paris
10:25 to 10:41 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
3:41 to 3:57 a.m., 650 Bonham St.
4:12 to 4:2 p.m., 531 GWH/PHA.
7:23 to 8:06 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:14 to 8:26 p.m., 649 E. Price St.
11:09 to 11:23 p.m., 545 E. Washington St.
First Responder-Rural
3:05 to 3:37 a.m., 531 W. Provine St.
Public Service
10:5 to 11:04 a.m., 124 N. Main St.
12:21 to 12:36 p.m., 1189 Tudor St.
