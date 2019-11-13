William Thomas Coleman, 73, of Reno, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services have been set for Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Daniel Hines officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Deport. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
William was born on July 24, 1946, in Fulbright, Texas, to William Paul and Ethel Ruby Randle Coleman. He served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth Ann Smith Coleman; children, Tammy Rogers, of Powderly, Mary Bentley, of Paris, William Coleman Jr., of Reno, Ronald Coleman, of Ferris, Texas, and Daniel Coleman, of North Carolina; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Coleman, of Boulder City, Nevada, Jeffery Coleman, of Bryan, Texas, and Rickey Coleman, of Bay City, Texas; and sisters, Alice Baker, of California, Marie Henry, of Sour Lake, Texas, Ruby Wendelken and Sharon Lewis, of Markham, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Donald Rogers Jr., Larry Haskell Jr., CD Haskell, Joseph Coleman, Jacob Stephens and Billy Holland.
