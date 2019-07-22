Good Monday morning, Red River Valley!
Are you ready for a break from the heat? It's on the way, but first we have to get through today. A summertime cold front is approaching from the northwest, and while it will lower temps into the mid-80s for the remainder of the week, there'll be some compressional warming throughout the day thanks to winds from the south southwest. Expect a high today of about 92 with a heat index value of 99.
There's a small chance for showers this morning ahead of the front, though the best shot at precipitation, 20%, will come after 10 a.m. Strong, gusty winds will be the primary threat of any storms that do form. As the colder air settles in, Monday's overnight low will drop to about 71. Winds will be from the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 throughout the night.
Tuesday through Thursday will likely be sunny with daily highs near 86 and overnight lows around 64.
It looks like it's going to be a great week, so let's make the most of it. Have a great Monday!
