Cody Don Davidson transcended from this life on Jan. 17, 2020.
Cody was born on March 16, 1989, and was received with true love by his parents, Harvey Don “Butch” Davidson Jr. and Annette Owens Davidson.
Cody was raised in Paris, Texas, and attended the North Lamar School District from Head Start to graduation. While at North Lamar, he was a member of the Special Olympics Bowling Team. He and his family developed very special bonds with the staff and school mates that took such good care of him during his school years. Cody touched everyone that interacted with him through his big smile and heart-felt deep laugh. His favorite things included wearing his dad’s old Harley Davidson and classic rock T-Shirts, listening to Alan Jackson and watching “Wheel of Fortune” And he loved to hear his mom play the piano. But most of all he loved his mama and reserved the biggest of smiles and heartiest of laughs for her.
Cody is preceded in death by his dad, Butch Davidson; maternal grandfather, Charles Owens; and his close friend and nurse, Duane Dodson. He is survived by his mom, Annette Davidson of Paris; maternal grandmother, Billie Owens of Detroit; uncle, David Owens and wife, Sarena, of Tyler; uncle, Bill Owens of Longview; aunt, Marsha Romines and husband, Garry, of Mount Vernon; paternal grandfather, Harvey Don Davidson Sr.; aunts, Donna, Kathy and Angel; paternal grandmother, Jackie Alexander; uncle, Norman Alexander; along with his “second mama” and caregiver, Delishia Walker; and numerous cousins, extended family and close family friends.
Cody leaves us knowing that love transcends and that we should try and remember to smile during all of our trials and tribulations.
In Loving Memory of Cody Don Davidson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with Pastor Don Shovan officiating. Burial will follow in Detroit Cemetery. The family will receive friends before the funeral service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cory Owens, Brian Romines, Paul Mitchell, Colby Dean, Ryan Leflore and Colter McDowell.
