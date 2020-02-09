Paris City Council will deliberate and discuss its selection for the next city manager at its meeting Monday night.
The council will also approve a proposal from McClanahan and Holmes for an independent audit on the city’s financial records; conduct a public hearing, discuss and act on an ordinance re-establishing a reinvestment zone; and possibly act on a resolution accepting the donation of property at 301 Bonham St. and releasing the demolition lien.
City council meets at 5:30 p.m. at the City Council Chamber, 107 E. Kaufman St., in Paris.
