Bulletin Board

THURSDAY
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chicken Spaghetti, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
PrimeTime: Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m.,Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Gary Young, Lamar County district attorney activities.
Blood Drive: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Paris Regional Medical Center, Lewis Hall, 865 Deshong Drive, call 903-737-1397 for information or to make an appointment.
Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:30 a.m., at Springlake Baptist Church to rehearse and then sing at Paris Healthcare and Paris Chalet Living Homes.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: Garage Sales, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27: 6:30 p.m., dinner, followed by stated meeting; 3159 S. Church St.
SATURDAY
North Lamar FFA Family & Friends Golf Tournament: 8 a.m. start time, 4 man scramble, $400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.