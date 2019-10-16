Peggy Woodruff Bryant, of Paris, Texas, went to be with our Lord on Oct. 13, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Peggy was born on Oct. 23, 1952, to William “Bill” Woodruff and Allene McDonald Woodruff, in Greenville, Texas.
Peggy met L B Bryant in 1975. They married on May 20, 1977, in Florence, Alabama.
Peggy studied Business at West Tennessee Business College and later earned her licensed locational nurse certification. She worked as a nurse in many different roles for many years. She last worked as a medical chart auditor for National Healthcare Review, Inc. This job allowed Peggy and L B to travel and enjoy visiting different states that they had not seen or experienced before. One of Peggy’s greatest loves, apart from her family, was cooking. She often said, “I may not be able to give you much, but I can feed you.” She did exactly that. There was lots of love that went into her delicious creations. Peggy loved her family deeply. Anytime she could spend with them was precious.
She had a deep love for her heavenly Father. She read His word faithfully. If you were around her, she would share His word with you hoping for you the same relationship she shared with our Lord.
A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held on Oct. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home in the chapel. The family visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Pastor Ray Evers and Pastor Sam Evers will officiate.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 44 years; her sons, Clinton Greer and wife, Sharon, of Rockwall, Texas, Jason Greer, of Sherman, Texas, and Christian Bryant, of the home; a special daughter, Jennifer Blount, of Pattonville, Texas; brothers, Michael Woodruff, of Palacious, Texas, and Billy Woodruff and wife, Carolyn, of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Matthew Fairchild, Aaron Greer, Noah Moore, Alissa Greer, Alex Greer, Joshua Greer and Hollie Greer; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Alex Shane Greer; a grandchild, Chase Greer; brothers, Sonny Woodruff and Leonard Woodruff; and sisters, Mary Lawrence, Virginia Morton, Betty Rosales and Valerie Raymond.
In lieu of flowers Peggy’s wish is to have donations made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.